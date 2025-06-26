Rally against the reclassification of Marbella's Tiempo Libre residence for hotel use

María Albarral Marbella Thursday, 26 June 2025, 19:28 Compartir

The mobilisations against the reclassification of the Ciudad Residencial Tiempo Libre de Marbella for hotel use and the increase in the buildable area have already begun. Marbella Activa has already collected 3,000 online signatures. In addition, citizens who believe in the original purpose of the leisure residence have been called to express their rejection by joining nearly 600 Spanish architects and more than 50 professors and lecturers in a march on 28 June.

Outspoken rejection of the agreement between the Andalusian regional government and the town hall comes not only from the field of architecture. A total of 23 associations and institutions have taken a stand in defence of the Tiempo Libre residence, including the Unesco chair in contemporary urban heritage (CRhAR), the Unesco chair forum university and cultural heritage, the Unesco chair 'Cultural Landscapes and Heritage', the institute for international cooperation and municipal development, the Cilniana association, Marbella Activa and the contemporary architecture foundation.

The rally on Saturday, 28 June, is scheduled to start at 9.30am from Andalucía Lab. Once the crowd reaches its final destination the spokespersons will read a manifesto to highlight the heritage values of the complex. The route is just over one kilometre long and anybody who wishes to demonstrate their disagreement with the plan for the residence's future can join. A main figure in the rally will be Manuel Aymerich - the son of one of the architects who designed the complex.

Agreement

The agreement signed between the town hall and the regional government for the reclassification to hotel use as well as an increase in the buildable area of nearly 30,000 square metres is linked to a 75-year concession, which would allow a third party to redevelop what was once used as a holiday resort for Spanish workers, for tourism purposes.

The complex is included in the general catalogue of Andalusian historical heritage (CGPHA) of the Junta. For this reason, the protesters hold that Tiempo Libre's use and history should be respected by maintaining its public activity. In the field of architecture, the residence has been recognised as "exceptional" since the early 60s.