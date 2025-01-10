Emblematic Marbella hotel receives 1.3 million-euro state grant for refurbishment

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 10 January 2025, 09:41 Compartir

The complete refurbishment of the Hotel Don Carlos in Marbella is one of the projects that is set to receive a grant from Spain's central government. The funding amounts to almost 1.3 million euros and the project will create 20 jobs. The refurbishment is budgeted at 9.8 million euros and will modernise and make more sustainable the facilities of this emblematic hotel which first opened its doors in 1969.

Since then it has become one of the meeting points for Marbella's jet set over the years and has had Spanish and international celebrities, actors and sports stars as its guests. Apart from the state funds, the hotel adhered to the hotel modernisation decree launched by the Junta de Andalucía.

The refurbishment will include larger communal areas, as well as rooms that open on to terraces so that guests can enjoy the climate. Another of the changes that will be made is the extension of solar protection and passive climate control systems as well as all the necessary actions to reduce the hotel's carbon footprint.

It also includes the creation of pergolas throughout the site, the refurbishment of the main entrance and the restaurant, among others. The expansion and transformation of the Hotel Don Carlos will have an impact on the economic activity of the town and will generate new jobs.

The history of an icon

Marbella boasts a wide range of iconic establishments, home to the glamour of the jet-set that has inspired the town over the decades, of which the Hotel Don Carlos is one.

Some 56 years ago, the only Hilton hotel in Spain opened in Marbella with the American Conrad Hilton, which would later change its name to the Don Carlos. Its architecture, designed and directed by Alberto López Palanco and José María Santos Rein, has been praised by experts in the field.

At that time the facilities were considered to be state-of-the-art and one of the architects worked in New York to bring to the Costa del Sol the American feel that the company wanted.