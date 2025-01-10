Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Hotel Don Carlos is currently undergoing a complete refurbishment. Josele
Emblematic Marbella hotel receives 1.3 million-euro state grant for refurbishment
Tourism

Emblematic Marbella hotel receives 1.3 million-euro state grant for refurbishment

The Don Carlos, which first opened its doors as a Hilton hotel in 1969, was a meeting point for the jet set over the years and has had Spanish and international celebrities, actors and sports stars as its guests

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 10 January 2025, 09:41

The complete refurbishment of the Hotel Don Carlos in Marbella is one of the projects that is set to receive a grant from Spain's central government. The funding amounts to almost 1.3 million euros and the project will create 20 jobs. The refurbishment is budgeted at 9.8 million euros and will modernise and make more sustainable the facilities of this emblematic hotel which first opened its doors in 1969.

Since then it has become one of the meeting points for Marbella's jet set over the years and has had Spanish and international celebrities, actors and sports stars as its guests. Apart from the state funds, the hotel adhered to the hotel modernisation decree launched by the Junta de Andalucía.

The refurbishment will include larger communal areas, as well as rooms that open on to terraces so that guests can enjoy the climate. Another of the changes that will be made is the extension of solar protection and passive climate control systems as well as all the necessary actions to reduce the hotel's carbon footprint.

It also includes the creation of pergolas throughout the site, the refurbishment of the main entrance and the restaurant, among others. The expansion and transformation of the Hotel Don Carlos will have an impact on the economic activity of the town and will generate new jobs.

The history of an icon

Marbella boasts a wide range of iconic establishments, home to the glamour of the jet-set that has inspired the town over the decades, of which the Hotel Don Carlos is one.

Some 56 years ago, the only Hilton hotel in Spain opened in Marbella with the American Conrad Hilton, which would later change its name to the Don Carlos. Its architecture, designed and directed by Alberto López Palanco and José María Santos Rein, has been praised by experts in the field.

At that time the facilities were considered to be state-of-the-art and one of the architects worked in New York to bring to the Costa del Sol the American feel that the company wanted.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 American millionaire Ethel Woodward's secret retreat in Malaga province town
  2. 2 Around 30 different nationalities have used the new legal guidance service for foreigners in Torremolinos
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town to get new football pitch and sports facilities
  4. 4 Entire Fuengirola coastline gets quality distinctions for fifth consecutive year
  5. 5 No rubbish tax for eastern Costa del Sol town in 2025
  6. 6 Improvements to Costa del Sol town parks announced
  7. 7 Sample traditional Malaga food and donate to charity this weekend
  8. 8 New desalination plant project to east of Malaga moves forward slowly
  9. 9 Fuengirola gets more police officers and firefighting personnel
  10. 10 Skin Cancer Onco-Plastic Surgery: A Smart Step to Stay Healthy!

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a María Albarral. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Emblematic Marbella hotel receives 1.3 million-euro state grant for refurbishment