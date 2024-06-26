More than 100 packages of hashish found hidden in boot of car at motorway service station on the Costa del Sol

Europa Press Malaga Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 12:39 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Police have arrested the driver of a vehicle at a petrol station on the Costa del Sol after discovering he had 11 kilograms of hashish hidden inside a bag in the boot of his vehicle.

A Guardia Civil patrol in the area of the motorway service station on the AP-7 stopped the vehicle which had aroused the suspicions of the officers. The driver, 26, was identified and the vehicle searched, with officers discovering a large bag containing 110 tablets of hashish in the boot of the car.

The driver was arrested and remanded in custody after appearing before a judge at Fuengirola magistrate's court.