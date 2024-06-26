Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

More than 100 packages of hashish found hidden in boot of car at motorway service station on the Costa del Sol
More than 100 packages of hashish found hidden in boot of car at motorway service station on the Costa del Sol

Police were patrolling the AP-7 when they spotted a suspicious vehicle and stopped it

Europa Press

Malaga

Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 12:39

Police have arrested the driver of a vehicle at a petrol station on the Costa del Sol after discovering he had 11 kilograms of hashish hidden inside a bag in the boot of his vehicle.

A Guardia Civil patrol in the area of the motorway service station on the AP-7 stopped the vehicle which had aroused the suspicions of the officers. The driver, 26, was identified and the vehicle searched, with officers discovering a large bag containing 110 tablets of hashish in the boot of the car.

The driver was arrested and remanded in custody after appearing before a judge at Fuengirola magistrate's court.

