The children's rock band from Marbella that has wowed the judges on popular Spanish TV talent show, La Voz Kids

Minuto y Medio, a rock band made up of children aged between eight and 13 who have all attended Rock Factory in San Pedro de Alcántara, Marbella, is the first of its genre to perform on Spain’s La Voz Kids talent show, broadcast by Antena 3, according to Rafael Reyes, director of the music school.

One of the musicians, David García, became one of the youngest professional drummers in the world at the age of eight when he achieved the highest degree at Trinity College of Music in London.

The group had its first auditions on the programme two weeks ago and on Monday 29 April the band were invited to meet mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz. The mayor said that the members “are a clear example of the talent we have in our town and that we are going to show at a national level, so they will be excellent ambassadors for Marbella through their participation in the programme”.

The youngsters thanked the mayor for her support and agreed that their experience in La Voz Kids, which is currently in the audition phase, “has been very exciting and positive”.

Judges

The group performed Feeling good by Nina Simone and although they were a huge hit among all of the coaches, the band members decided to stay on Spanish singer David Bisbal's team.

Twelve-year-old Astrid Verweij performed Se Me Olvidó Otra Vez by singer Rocío Dúrcal, who she says she admires, attracting the attention of the judges Rosario, Melendi and Lola Índigo, who she eventually chose as her coach. Astrid is a student at Aloha College and in addition to music she is passionate about fashion.

Fourteen-year-old Vera Lukash is originally from Russia and she captivated the judges with her interpretation of the French song Je T'aime by Lara Fabian and is in Melendi's team. She loves skiing and dancing and came to Spain when she was only three years old.