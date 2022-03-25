Taxi convoy heads from Marbella to Poland with aid for Ukrainian refugees The Taxistas Solidarios association is known for helping those in need but could do with some help to meet the costs of this long trip, especially as fuel prices are so high

A group of taxi drivers from Marbella will be setting off for the Polish border with Ukraine on 31 March, loaded up with food and essential items for Ukrainian refugees.

Jose, Javi, Nico and other members of the Taxistas Solidarios association have spent days organising the trip with the help of the Rotary Club of San Pedro Alcántara, and have gathered together food items, clothing and medicines, but they are now hoping for some assistance themselves to meet the expense of the trip.

“The price of diesel has gone through the roof and it is a very long way to go,” they say, so they will need a large amount of fuel, and will have to stop to eat and sleep on the way there and on the way back. Their plan is to unload the humanitarian aid once they get to Poland and bring some Ukrainian refugees back to Marbella with them, to start a new life.

Solidarity

This isn’t the first time the taxi drivers have demonstrated their solidarity with those in need. During the Covid-19 lockdown, when everyone had to stay at home unless absolutely necessary, they had very little work and hardly any income but every day they would collect masks which had been made by local seamstresses and distribute them all over the Costa del Sol, driving hundreds of kilometres and paying for the fuel themselves. When there was no longer a shortage of masks, they set about collecting food for people who couldn’t afford it because they were unable to work, and since then they have taken elderly people for their vaccines and to meet up with family members they hadn’t seen for ages. They have become a type of NGO to whom people turn when they need a vehicle.

Now history is repeating itself, but this time they are making the very long trip to the Ukraine border in Poland because their generosity won’t allow them to say “no” when people are in need.