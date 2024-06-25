Taxi driver needed surgery after having phone stolen in early morning attack in Marbella

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 12:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Police have arrested two men for allegedly stabbing a taxi driver and then fleeing with his mobile phone in Marbella.

The two men got into the vehicle at about 4.40am on Sunday 23 June, with one sitting in the front passenger seat and the other in the back. When the 43-year-old driver stopped where he had been told to drive to, the man sitting next to him tried to snatch his mobile phone, to which the victim reacted by grabbing his hand.

The suspect then allegedly pulled out a knife with his other hand. According to sources, he tried to stab the taxi driver in the chest. The victim blocked the attack, but ended up with a stab wound to his hand. The pair then fled with the taxi driver's phone. The victim needed to undergo surgery, as he suffered several severed ligaments in the attack.