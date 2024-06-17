Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The police operation at the Playa Padre beach club on Sunday.
The police operation at the Playa Padre beach club on Sunday. Josele
112 incident

This is the moment around 50 police officers raided a popular beach club in Marbella at the weekend

One woman was arrested during the huge operation that was part of Plan Marbella, an initiative launched to crackdown on serious and organised crime on the Costa del Sol

David Lerma

Marbella

Monday, 17 June 2024, 13:24

Compartir

A large number of National Police officers raided a popular beach club in Marbella at the weekend and arrested one woman who is allegedly part of an investigation involving the force's serious and organised crime response units.

Some 50 police officers, ten vehicles and a helicopter were used in the operation, which lasted an hour. The raid was part of Plan Marbella, a crackdown launched by police in a bid to combat crime following a rise in shootings in March and April

Officers swarmed the Playa Padre beach club, located on the busy El Cable beach in Marbella on Sunday afternoon (16 June), where the Boho Sunday party was being held. After the police operation, the party resumed without incident.

Josele
Imagen principal - This is the moment around 50 police officers raided a popular beach club in Marbella at the weekend
Imagen secundaria 1 - This is the moment around 50 police officers raided a popular beach club in Marbella at the weekend
Imagen secundaria 2 - This is the moment around 50 police officers raided a popular beach club in Marbella at the weekend

Plan Marbella resulted in the identification of more than 3,000 people, ten arrests and the seizure of 29 weapons during May. As a result, National Police have been able to identify the perpetrators of the latest shootings in the municipality. This month, the operation is expected to extend to Fuengirola. According to a report issued by Malaga provincial police station, during the month of May, officers involved carried out 300 security checks in Marbella.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 This is the Malaga chef who is head of the best restaurant in the world
  2. 2

    Plenty of reasons to fight for the extension of the Costa del Sol train line
  3. 3 Roberto double gifts Malaga CF narrow advantage in play-off final
  4. 4 Luxury apartments in Estepona back in spotlight over community president's latest salary increase
  5. 5 New Mijas golf development criticised
  6. 6 Daily night market signals start of summer for Costa del Sol resort
  7. 7 Swedish school officially opens to serve Estepona area of Costa del Sol
  8. 8 A well kept secret: where do vintage shops get their clothes from?
  9. 9 Costa del Sol town plans to turn on taps to beach footbaths by using seawater
  10. 10 Tributes pour in for 52-year-old mayor of Malaga village who has died following a heart attack

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad