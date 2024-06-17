This is the moment around 50 police officers raided a popular beach club in Marbella at the weekend

David Lerma Marbella Monday, 17 June 2024, 13:24 | Updated 13:56h. Compartir Copiar enlace

A large number of National Police officers raided a popular beach club in Marbella at the weekend and arrested one woman who is allegedly part of an investigation involving the force's serious and organised crime response units.

Some 50 police officers, ten vehicles and a helicopter were used in the operation, which lasted an hour. The raid was part of Plan Marbella, a crackdown launched by police in a bid to combat crime following a rise in shootings in March and April

Officers swarmed the Playa Padre beach club, located on the busy El Cable beach in Marbella on Sunday afternoon (16 June), where the Boho Sunday party was being held. After the police operation, the party resumed without incident.

Josele

Plan Marbella resulted in the identification of more than 3,000 people, ten arrests and the seizure of 29 weapons during May. As a result, National Police have been able to identify the perpetrators of the latest shootings in the municipality. This month, the operation is expected to extend to Fuengirola. According to a report issued by Malaga provincial police station, during the month of May, officers involved carried out 300 security checks in Marbella.