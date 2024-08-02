Seven-year-old boy dies after freak jet ski accident in Marbella

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 2 August 2024, 18:36 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A seven-year-old boy has died at the Hospital Costa del Sol after a jet ski accident off a beach in Marbella. The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Thursday 1 August in the Pinillo area. The child's family were on holiday and had gone to spend a day at the beach where they were taking rides on a jet ski owned by friends.

It appears that on reaching the shore, the personal watercraft passed an area of the coast where waves tend to form, possibly due to a sandbank or the topography of the seabed. As it crossed this point, the jet ski flipped on its side and the waves threw its two occupants into the water. It appears that the watercraft overturned on top of the the pair in a shallow area.

According to the first witness statements gathered at the scene, the child was on the personal watercraft with an adult who was piloting the boat, although this will have to be confirmed by the investigation which has been opened.

Darío Pereira, who is in charge of The Point yacht club on Pinillo beach, was about 100 metres from the location when the incident happened. "When we got there, the child was unconscious on the sand. We tried to revive him, but when we saw that he was unresponsive, we rushed him to the hospital in a company vehicle," he said.

The manager of the business took the injured child to the Hospital Costa del Sol in the company of his father and another person. The little boy was admitted in cardiorespiratory arrest but his death was confirmed in the emergency department.

The family, who are foreigners, had arrived in the resort two days for a holiday. The minor was wearing a life jacket and the jet ski he was a passenger on was privately owned. It had been launched that afternoon, at around 3pm, from The Point slipway, where some 60 watercraft of this type are kept and launched when their owners request it.

Third fatal accident

This is the third fatal accident involving jet skis along the coastline of the province of Malaga in just over a year. The first of these occurred late on Sunday 16 July last year, the day of the Virgen del Carmen festivities, when a young woman, aged 32, died after suffering serious injuries after falling from the watercraft. She died shortly afterwards in hospital. The only person under investigation so far is the rider of the jet ski on which the victim was riding. The man tested positive for cocaine and had a blood alcohol content of 0.10 milligrams per litre of exhaled air, below the general maximum for drivers on the road (0.25).

Just a few weeks later, on 9 August 2023, a 32-year-old French man lost his life in a jet ski accident in Fuengirola. The first hypothesis was that the victim died after suffering a strong blow to the head from the handlebars of the watercraft when he caught a wave. The craft was reportedly occupied by two people, with the deceased in the driver's seat. His companion was unhurt in the tragic accident, in which no other boat was involved. It happened a few minutes before five o'clock in the afternoon.

In the Canary Islands

This is not the only fatal accident involving a jet ski so far this year on Spain's coasts. On 20 April, a day at the beach also ended in tragedy in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, where a 28-year-old woman died after losing control of her watercraft and crashing into the rocks of a breakwater. The incident happened at 3.11pm on the Anfi del Mar beach, in the municipality of Mogán, which at the time was full of bathers. Despite the efforts of the medical staff who rushed to the scene they were unable to save the young woman's life.