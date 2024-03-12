Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Deputy mayor of Marbella, Javier García, visited the section on Monday. Josele
Safety improvements for drivers and pedestrians on Ronda road in San Pedro
Infrastructure

The project involves asphalting, lighting and the clearing of undergrowth

María Albarral

Marbella

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 20:05

Marbella town hall is carrying out a series of projects on a three-kilometre stretch of Ronda road in San Pedro Alcántara. The aim is to improve safety in the area including improving visibility for drivers and reducing accidents on a busy stretch of the road said deputy mayor Javier García, who visited the area on Monday 11 March.

During his visit García pointed out that among the works being carried out is the resurfacing of an area of 14,500 square metres, equivalent to 1.5 kilometres in length. "In addition, we are installing street lighting with solar technology in three phases. The first one has already started with 25 streetlights and two more will see the installation of 75 new lights in this area,” he said.

The councillor pointed out that the town hall has recently signed an agreement with the Junta de Andalucía for the transfer of this section of the road and the project will see an investment of 483,000 euros.

García alluded to a future project in the area to find “a definitive solution such as the widening of the Carretera de Ronda, a project that will include two lanes in each direction and pavement, which will help to reduce traffic jams and integrate this crossing into the town”.

