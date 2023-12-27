Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Deputy mayor Javier García on the newly-lit Ronda road in San Pedro Alcántara Josele
New solar street lighting installed on key section of Ronda road in San Pedro
Road safety

New solar street lighting installed on key section of Ronda road in San Pedro

In the first of three phases, 23 streetlights have been installed on the A-397 which will result in energy savings of almost 65 per cent

María Albarral

Marbella

Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 18:35

Compartir

Marbella town hall has installed solar street lighting on the A-397 Ronda road in San Pedro Alcántara. Deputy mayor Javier García explained that in the first of the three planned phases, 23 street lights have been installed, which will mean an energy saving of 63 per cent. The councillor said that the town hall was “responding to a commitment to the residents of the Bello Horizonte area and the access to La Quinta, who were asking us to install lights in the area".

Garcia also announced that projects are being drawn up to install more lights on the central section of the road and the section that joins the industrial estate with the roundabout on Avenida Oriental, next to the A-7 motorway.

The project, which has a budget of 107,000 euros and a completion period of two months, is part of the San Pedro Alcántara Energy Efficiency Plan and is designed to "reduce electricity consumption and emissions", García explained. He added that the street lights have seven-metre-high poles, 9,500 lumens power and that their intensity can be controlled by a mobile application "depending on how many times the batteries are recharged".

García pointed out that in 2022 the Junta de Andalucía ceded the ownership of the section of the road that runs between the AP-7 motorway exit and the Avenida Oriental roundabout to the town hall. "Conservation and maintenance tasks became municipal," said the councillor, who alluded to the fact that 1.5 kilometres of the road were recently asphalted.

He added, "There is a project pending to widen the road to two lanes in each direction, with pavements and infrastructure to transform this road into a boulevard."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 One million fewer British tourists visit Spain this year compared to the pre-pandemic boom year of 2019
  2. 2 Airline's ground handling strikes are back on in Spain, and these are the new dates affected
  3. 3 Iconic ombú tree that inspired famous Spanish poet gets the chop in Benalmádena
  4. 4 Spain's hospitality industry continues to be plagued by shortage of qualified staff
  5. 5 These are the cinemas in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol experiencing a boom by showing films in their original version languages
  6. 6 Cult leaders that promised to 'cure' homosexuality through forced sex busted in Spain
  7. 7 Wave of shoplifting thefts hits Costa del Sol town: 'I've suffered 10 attacks in two weeks'
  8. 8 Fireworks set to return for the New Year in Spain and these are the rules and regulations
  9. 9 Fuengirola pays tribute to the Costa's famous 'espeto' skewered sardine dish with new sculpture
  10. 10 These are the areas of Benalmádena that will be hit by new water pressure restrictions

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad