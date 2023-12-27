New solar street lighting installed on key section of Ronda road in San Pedro

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 18:35 Compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella town hall has installed solar street lighting on the A-397 Ronda road in San Pedro Alcántara. Deputy mayor Javier García explained that in the first of the three planned phases, 23 street lights have been installed, which will mean an energy saving of 63 per cent. The councillor said that the town hall was “responding to a commitment to the residents of the Bello Horizonte area and the access to La Quinta, who were asking us to install lights in the area".

Garcia also announced that projects are being drawn up to install more lights on the central section of the road and the section that joins the industrial estate with the roundabout on Avenida Oriental, next to the A-7 motorway.

The project, which has a budget of 107,000 euros and a completion period of two months, is part of the San Pedro Alcántara Energy Efficiency Plan and is designed to "reduce electricity consumption and emissions", García explained. He added that the street lights have seven-metre-high poles, 9,500 lumens power and that their intensity can be controlled by a mobile application "depending on how many times the batteries are recharged".

García pointed out that in 2022 the Junta de Andalucía ceded the ownership of the section of the road that runs between the AP-7 motorway exit and the Avenida Oriental roundabout to the town hall. "Conservation and maintenance tasks became municipal," said the councillor, who alluded to the fact that 1.5 kilometres of the road were recently asphalted.

He added, "There is a project pending to widen the road to two lanes in each direction, with pavements and infrastructure to transform this road into a boulevard."