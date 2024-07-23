New floating jetties in Puerto Banús go on public display

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 18:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The third phase of the Puerto Banús remodelling project for jetties three and eight is now open to the public. This project is part of a general initiative to modernise the marina with an investment of nine million euros over three phases and three different financial years.

While last year two structures of this type were built, this year two more will be built and next year the ones now on display will be put into operation, as published in the Official Bulletin of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA) on 11 July.

Puerto Banús was built at the end of the 1960s and was put into service in 1970, which means that it has been in operation for more than 50 years. The project report states that "its infrastructures have not remained unaffected by the passing of the years, having been adapted, repaired and maintained on numerous occasions".

The report goes on to say, "However, the evolution of the nautical sports activity, its operation, characteristics and dimensions of the fleet, type of client and, additionally, the appearance during these last decades of products and elements that improve the safety, functionality and efficiency of the services provided, means that at this time a comprehensive intervention is necessary in order to proceed with the renovation of the jetties."

This type of jetty improves the accessibility of the nautical facilities. It is an American system that raises and lowers with the tide and offers stability to the user as well allowing easier access to boats. This structure rises and falls according to the tide,

Puerto Banús installed its first floating jetties in April last year, with the renovation of six and seven, while this year it has replaced four and five. The process of renovating them will continue with the replacement of three and eight, which are now on public display.

The overall project for the modernisation of the port area, which amounts to nine million euros, includes, in addition to the renovation of the jetties, the reform of the quays.

Puerto Banús is one of the most prestigious marinas in Spain and is internationally renowned, attracting thousands of tourists every year as well as luxury and high-end boating enthusiasts.