Marbella's new athletics stadium is put out to tender for 12 million euros

The land on which the athletics stadium will be built is located in Nueva Andalucía.

While the 75-year concession for the reconstruction and management of a new football stadium in Marbella was recently sealed, the town hall has just put out to tender another sporting facility - an athletics stadium with the capacity to host around 1,000 spectators. The investment amounts to 12 million euros as the starting price for the public tender and interested companies will be able to submit their bids until 25 July through the Plataforma de Contratación del Estado.

The facilities, located in the Nueva Andalucía neighbourhood, will feature a central sports area consisting of an official 400-metre, eight-lane athletics track with dual starting lines. Within the site, there will also be an artificial grass football field to increase the versatility of the complex.

As reflected in the project report, this track will comply in terms of design, facilities and dimensions with the standards and technical instructions of the Real Federación Española de Atletismo, as the aim of the town hall is to have approved sports facilities for holding competitions at a local, regional and national level. To achieve this, the athletics stadium will include not only the running track but also areas for other disciplines and all required components such as photo finish towers and signage mandated by these regulations.

Characteristics of the stadium

The stadium that will house the athletics track will also include a covered grandstand for about 1,000 spectators. The facility will have two floors, one of which will be a basement and the other - a ground floor with a roof.

Also Included are changing rooms for referees, coaches and athletes as well as toilets, gym area, call room, infirmary/anti-doping centre, press equipment, conference room, spaces for sports clubs, canteen, multi-purpose room, administration, storage and technical areas, as well as a 640-square-metre indoor warm-up track.

The sports facilities will be complemented with the open spaces, a car park and green areas. Tasks to ensure sanitation, water and electricity supply, paving, street lighting, planting and irrigation are also included.

The facility will also be connected to the promenade that separates it from the Guadaiza river in order to increase the surface area of open spaces.