Green light for new 114m-euro football stadium in Marbella with capacity for up to 10,000 fans

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 11:21 Compartir

Marbella's new football stadium is one step closer to becoming a reality after mayor Ángeles Muñoz and the representative of Fundación Marbella FC - Esteban Granero - signed the concession of this infrastructure for a period of 75 years. The new facility will have the capacity to house 10,000 fans, aspiring to become a sporting and leisure reference as well as a sub-host of the 2030 Football World Cup for Spain, Portugal and Morocco. This new sports facility will be built on the 45,000-square-metre plot of the former Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas, the demolition work for which will begin in the next few months.

The signing ceremony took place on Monday, 16 June, at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos in Marbella, where Marbella football fans, local residents and professionals from the sports sector gathered. The investment of this project amounts to 114 million euros. "Today is a historic day that will mark a before and after in a town that has made a firm commitment to having a great sports infrastructure," said Muñoz, adding that this facility "will be much more than a football stadium, as it will be an economic and social engine, a generator of employment, an attraction for investment and a boost for the whole area".

"Today we are building the Marbella of the 21st century - modern, ambitious and sustainable, with infrastructure that will advance the excellence of our town," she said.

Granero stated that "there is no sporting project in this country with the scale that Marbella FC has". He added that the new facility "will be home of the club and also a benchmark in modernity, available to everybody for daily use". Granero said that the foundation's commitment is to "speed up the inauguration of the new stadium with a Marbella FC match as soon as possible", hoping that "everyone shares the excitement of this project".

The project will have a significant socio-economic impact with the creation of more than 2,000 jobs (direct, indirect and induced) and a contribution to GDP of between 36 and 50 million euros. The new stadium will be a comprehensive and modern complex designed to be a year-round attraction. It will also be equipped with more than a thousand underground parking spaces. Its facilities will also include a wide range of complementary uses, such as hotel and restaurant areas, commercial areas, a high-performance wellness and fitness centre, as well as spaces for other recreational and leisure activities linked to the world of sport.

Characteristics

The new stadium in Marbella will have a capacity for 10,000 people, which ensures that it meets football governing body Fifa's criteria.

The new infrastructure will include a 90-room hotel to host elite athletes. With enough space for up to 140 guests, the hotel will also have a high-quality restaurant and a lobby bar.

Apart from that, the venue will have a car park with 1,000 parking spaces, a shopping area and a 1,500-square-metre high performance centre for athletes, users and sports tourists. The stadium will also have the capacity to host concerts.