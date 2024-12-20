Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A group of Marbella Local Police officers on motorbikes at one of the Christmas events held in the city yesterday. Josele
Marbella&#039;s Local Police force opens its doors to professional soldiers
Costa del Sol

Marbella's Local Police force opens its doors to professional soldiers

The town hall has advertised 19 new posts, one of which is reserved for members of the army because of their "specific training"

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 20 December 2024, 13:26

Marbella town hall has announced 19 new vacancies for the municipality's Local Police with a new feature compared to previous job offers in this area: one of the positions is reserved for professional military personnel. This is the system that Marbella is going to adopt from now on after "the success of this initiative in the National Police". This was announced by the municipal spokesperson, Félix Romero, who added that "we think it's interesting to have human resources with specific training from the ministry of defence."

In this way, the municipal police force opens the doors to all those professionals of the army who wish to apply for these public service exams, in which, from now on, they will have a specific quota. Thus, Marbella continues to strengthen the Local Police with the announcement of these 19 new positions, the guidelines for which and the procedure for filling the vacancies have been approved in the latest council meeting.

"The commitment of this corporation is to maintain the steady growth rate of the workforce, guaranteeing that when the officers retire we have sufficient resources and reserves prepared to be able to maintain the same levels of human resources," Romero said. He also explained that this job offer will also include three horizontal mobility posts through the merit-based competition system for staff from other administrations.

The councillor said that a plan has been established, which includes annual calls for new positions, "to maintain the workforce at the same number of personnel after retirements".

Licences

Likewise, as Romero explained, the council, in addition to giving the green light to the new positions of municipal officers, has given the go-ahead to more than 120 responsible declarations, licences and decrees that reach an investment of more than 5 million euros. In this sense, he stressed that "these indicators show the growth of the town and that Marbella town hall continues to be committed to it".

