Marbella sewerage and drains upgrades

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 7 June 2024, 13:27

During the last year, Marbella has carried out, or is in the process of completing, a dozen projects to upgrade stormwater and sewage drains. Three large residential developments will particularly benefit from the improvements: El Rosario, Hacienda Las Chapas and Costabella.

Local councillor Diego López said these types of works are expensive and often annoying but residents in all parts of the town must have the modern infrastructure they deserve.