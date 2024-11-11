Marbella's budget for 2025 foresees revenue of 414 million and 405 million in expenditure

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 11 November 2024, 18:06

Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz on Friday 8 November presented the municipality's general budget for 2025, which foresees 414.2 million euros in revenue. Accompanied by finance councillor Félix Romero, Muñoz revealed it is the highest figure yet.

The council calculates it will have a total 405.2 million euros in expenses next year. "The consolidated expenditure budget increases by 42 million euros compared to 2024, an increase of 11.57%, which confirms not only the financial capacity of the town council, but also the continued commitment to public investment. Of course, once again we are talking about an absolutely social budget that supports, strengthens and increases these policies," Muñoz said.

With regard to the different budget items, Muñoz pointed out that investment amounts to 41 million euros, two more than in the current financial year. Among other initiatives, she included the start of the underground car park at the Africa hostel and the development of a surface sports area, with a total budget of 23 million euros and an allocation of 800,000 euros for 2025, as well as initiatives for road upgrades to the central reservations from the Manuel Haro roundabout to the Marbella arch and between the Puente Romano Hotel and the Centro Forestal Sueco (3.2 million euros).

She also said that 1.3 million euros will be allocated to the revitalisation of roads in San Pedro Alcántara, with work to continue improving the municipality's drainage infrastructure as well as the maintenance of beach plans, urban regeneration, schools, sports facilities and green areas. A project to implement video surveillance in La Ermita industrial estate is also on the cards.

Regarding sport, the mayor revealed that 6.5 million euros will be allocated, among others, for the start of the construction of the athletics track and football pitch in Nueva Andalucía, for the new specialised sports centre in Arroyo de La Represa or for a social and sports area in El Ángel, as well as for a municipal gym in Arroyo Primero, as well as to upgrade the facilities in Las Chapas, Serrano Lima, Carlos Cabeza, Paco Cantos and Juan José Almagro.

With regard to health, Muñoz said that the Nueva Andalucía multi-purpose centre will be completed, which will provide the district with a new health centre, to which will be added a multi-purpose centre in El Calvario and a third active participation centre in the southern area of San Pedro Alcántara.

A total of 10 million euros is allocated for social projects, 15% more than in 2024. The most important allocation is for the home help service, which increases from 5.8 million euros to 7.1 million euros. Subsidies for non-profit organisations are also continued.

Revenue

Marbella will set its own record in 2025. "The economic activity of the town itself has generated additional resources and, therefore, we are able to increase the budget thanks to this economic boom while maintaining the bulk of the tax rebates," Muñoz said.

Part of the amounts that town hall plans to receive would come from the 10% of urban development projects which, according to Muñoz, could result in an income of 6.4 million euros.

Marbella town hall also foresees revenues derived from various corruption cases that took place in the town and which for the next financial year are estimated at 11.7 million euros.