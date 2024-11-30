Marbella and San Pedro breakwater projects to be put out for bids in 2025

María Arrabal Saturday, 30 November 2024, 08:31

The national government will put the projects to stabilise the beaches of Marbella and San Pedro with new breakwaters out to tender next year. That was explained by the coasts department's director for Malaga, Ángel González, at a recent meeting with Espigones Emergidos, the association founded to call for work to stop the erosion of the beaches. Concerns from residents and businesses remain, with Miguel Lima, the association's representative, saying that protests have not been ruled out.

The department confirmed that a report has been submitted to Madrid, awaiting approval. Dredging at Cabopino and La Bajadilla ports and sand replenishment are also planned. Although timelines are unclear, the association said it remains hopeful.

Meanwhile, one of the areas that most concern the association is Venus beach, where a breakwater project submitted by the town hall was rejected by the coasts department.