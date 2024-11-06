Marbella man becomes first human case of West Nile virus in Malaga province

Julio J. Portabales Guaro Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 10:03 | Updated 10:15h.

Malaga province has recorded its first human case of the West Nile virus (WNV) after a man in Marbella became infected with the mosquito-borne disease. Until now, the virus has only been detected in animals in Malaga province.

According to the Junta de Andalucía's latest WNV update, the man lives in Marbella and owns a plot of land in the municipality of Guaro. He started to show symptoms a couple of months ago, although it is only now that he has tested positive. At the time, a first test was carried out at the Guadalhorce hospital, which was initially negative. An analysis of water collected confirmed that the municipality of Guaro is where the man could have caught the virus.

SUR can confirm that the man is well, currently has no apparent symptoms and is living his life completely normally. Humans are not carriers of this virus, so there is no possibility that one person can pass it on to another, as is the case with horses.

According to a source from Guaro town hall, the council is awaiting a meeting with the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority and the regional ministry of health in the next few days to confirm the next steps following the man's diagnosis.

West Nile virus is transmitted mainly through the bite of infected mosquitoes and usually causes mild symptoms, although in isolated cases it can lead to more serious symptoms. Authorities are continuing with usual monitoring and prevention measures in areas where transmitting mosquitoes may be present.