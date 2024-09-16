Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Puerto Banús attracts wealthy Arabs and Americans. Josele
Luxury boutiques in Puerto Banús have sold almost 9% more this summer season
Luxury boutiques in Puerto Banús have sold almost 9% more this summer season

The world-famous Marbella quaysides have the largest concentration of luxury retail outlets in Spain after Madrid

María Albarral

Marbella

Monday, 16 September 2024, 09:35

Puerto Banús is synonymous with luxury and this summer the turnover of high-end shops on the world-famous Marbella quaysides has grown by 8.9% compared to last summer, according to bosses at the port.

This summer season has been led "by exclusive international tourism, which accounts for 75% of purchases", said the CEO of the marina, Juan Núñez, who added that if the trend continues for the rest of the year, 2024 will close with 307 million euros of sales in the luxury boutiques around the marina, "which means a significant impact both in terms of jobs and income generation for the town of Marbella".

Puerto Banús is the largest concentration of luxury retail outlets in Spain after Madrid. The United States and Arab markets have been behind the surge this year, explained management.

