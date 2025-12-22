Lady Luck smiles on Marbella bar and showers customers with bumper 120-million-euro jackpot win in Spain's El Gordo draw

José Carlos García Monday, 22 December 2025, 13:29 | Updated 13:44h. Share

Patrons of bar in Marbella on the Costa del Sol have been showered with millions of euros in Spain's mammoth Christmas lottery, mainly thanks to its owner. José Charro who has been buying the same number from the municipality of La Bañeza in León for more than 35 years, as he is originally from a nearby town.

The El Gordo jackpot number was 79432, of which 300 tickets were sold in the Bar El Leonés, in the Las Palmeras area of Marbella. José, the owner, explained to SUR that this number was originally bought by his father and that he has maintained the tradition for 35 years.

The prize has been widely distributed among the bar's clientele, most of whom are workers. "This is a working class area, there are no millionaires; well, maybe there are now", the owner of the bar told SUR .

According to Charro, the family had just bought the premises of the bar, which they were renting, so that his son could continue the business.