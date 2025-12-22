Huge 2.7 million euro windfall at Costa del Sol shopping centre in Spain's massive Christmas lottery draw

The second of the fifth prize numbers drawn in Spain's special Christmas lottery draw this 22 December has left 2,760,000 euros in Malaga thanks to the 46 tickets sold at two points of sale on the Costa del Sol.

In the lottery office number 76 in Malaga city, located in the Plaza Mayor shopping centre, 45 series of 60649 have been sold, which was drawn and sung at 10.39am. and has distributed 2.7 million euros.

For its part, the lottery office number 72 located in Torremolinos, in the Plaza del Lido, one series has been sold, which amounts to 60,000 euros.