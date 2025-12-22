Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Lottery office in Plaza Mayor. Salvador Salas
Lotería de Navidad 2025

Huge 2.7 million euro windfall at Costa del Sol shopping centre in Spain's massive Christmas lottery draw

Some 45 tickets for one of the fifth prize numbers was sold at the Plaza Mayor shopping centre in Malaga city, as well as one in Torremolinos

Antonio M. Romero

Antonio M. Romero

Malaga

Monday, 22 December 2025, 12:36

The second of the fifth prize numbers drawn in Spain's special Christmas lottery draw this 22 December has left 2,760,000 euros in Malaga thanks to the 46 tickets sold at two points of sale on the Costa del Sol.

In the lottery office number 76 in Malaga city, located in the Plaza Mayor shopping centre, 45 series of 60649 have been sold, which was drawn and sung at 10.39am. and has distributed 2.7 million euros.

For its part, the lottery office number 72 located in Torremolinos, in the Plaza del Lido, one series has been sold, which amounts to 60,000 euros.

