Lucky punters on Costa del Sol scoop share of 750,000 euro third prize in Spain's huge Christmas lottery draw

Across the province, some 15 winning tickets have been sold from lottery offices at Malaga Airport and in the city, Torre del Mar, Benalmádena, Estepona and Torrox

Antonio M. Romero

Antonio M. Romero

Malaga

Monday, 22 December 2025, 12:08

The third prize in Spain's Sorteo Extraordinario Lotería de Navidad 2025 Navidad draw has distributed 750,000 euros thanks to the 15 tickets for 90693 sold at six points of sale across Malaga province.

The sales office located at Malaga Airport sold five 'décimos' (tenths) tickets of the prize (250,000 euros), while another four (200,000 euros) have been distributed at the point of sale located at Calle Angustias number 20 in Torre del Mar.

For its part, the lottery office located in local 16 of the Diana building on Avenida Antonio Machado in Benalmádena Costa has sold three tickets (150,000 euros), while one ticket (each worth 50,000 euros) has been sold in the lottery administration number 5 in Estepona, as well as in the 51 in Malaga city - located on Calle Catapilco - and in the mixed point of sale located on the Almería-Morche 114 road in Torrox.

