Fuengirola spends one million euros on fire station modernisation

Mayor Ana Mula (c), with councillor José Luis Ponce (l) and fire chief Julián Bueno (r).

Fuengirola town hall will spend nearly one million euros to modernise its fire station, aiming to strengthen operational security and update the service.

Mayor Ana Mula presented this strategic initiative, part of the municipal security plan, which will improve safety, modernise facilities and incorporate latest technologies.

The 978,642-euro project covers a renovation of approximately 1,400 square metres. Improvements include reorganising spaces to clearly separate public from operational areas, enabling more effective functioning during emergencies and reducing response times.