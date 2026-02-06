Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Javier Vargas and the Vargas Blues Band head to Torremolinos. SUR
Guitar fair

Torremolinos guitar fair attracts top bands

The Málaga Guitar Experience 2026 is held at the town's municipal auditorium from 13 to 15 February

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos.

Friday, 6 February 2026, 10:16

Torremolinos is hosting the Málaga Guitar Experience 2026 at the Príncipe de Asturias municipal auditorium from Friday 13 to Sunday 15 February. This free cultural and musical fair presents a programme that includes a major exhibition of luthiers and craftspeople involved in the manufacture of guitars, amplifiers, pedals and accessories, with demonstrations and hands-on testing areas for visitors.

The event features an extensive concert programme with leading national and international artists, alongside local bands and musicians. These include the Vargas Blues Band, fronted by legendary guitarist Jaiver Vargas, to who this year's festival is dedicated; and Suzete & More, whose musical style combines afrobeat with elements of pop, soul, R&B and urban music.

Other concerts include Malaga's Tabletom, a group that fuses genres as diverse as flamenco, jazz, reggae, rock and blues; and Los Deltonos, a rock band from Cantabria who are celebrating four decades of live performances.

The fair will also offer talks, masterclasses and training activities, as well as a free children's guitar-building workshop aimed at introducing music and craftsmanship to younger audiences.

