Jet ski driver dies after collision with pleasure boat on Costa del Sol

Juan Cano Malaga Sunday, 25 August 2024, 07:38 | Updated 08:04h.

A young man died on Saturday (24 August) after the jet ski he was driving was in a collision with a pleasure boat in Marbella. The Guardia Civil is investigating the circumstances of the death.

The incident happened at around six o'clock in the evening. The emergency services received several calls alerting them to the collision and reporting that one person was seriously injured.

The 112 Andalucía emergency coordination centre operators mobilised the Guardia Civil and Spain's Salvamento Marítimo maritime rescue service. The driver of the jet ski, aged 26, was rescued alive, but despite the efforts of the medics to revive him, his death was confirmed shortly afterwards.

This is the second fatal accident in Marbella this summer involving a jet ski. Just three weeks ago, a child died when the water craft he was riding on with his father toppled on top of him. The young boy's family, who had only been on holiday on the Costa del Sol for a couple of days, had gone to spend a day at the beach and were taking a ride on a jet ski owned by some friends. On reaching the shore, the jet ski passed an area of the coast where waves form due to the topography of the seabed there. Just as it crossed this point, the water craft turned on its side and the waves threw its occupants into the water. The jet ski capsized on top of them in a shallow area of the sea.

Since July 2023, four people have died in accidents involving these watercraft along the Costa del Sol's coastline

In the last twelve months there have been two other fatal accidents involving jet skis on the coast of the province of Malaga. One of them happened on Sunday 16 July last year, coinciding with the celebration of the Virgen del Carmen festivities in Malaga city. Marina, aged 32, died after suffering serious injuries after apparently falling from the watercraft after trying to grab her cap which had blown off. A few days later, on 9 August, a 32-year-old French man lost his life in another accident involving a similar craft in Fuengirola.