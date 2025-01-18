Green light for new municipal music and dance school in San Pedro

María Albarral Marbella Saturday, 18 January 2025, 08:16 Compartir

Marbella town hall has put out to tender for 6.9 million euros the construction of the new municipal school of music and dance in San Pedro Alcántara.

The project, which was planned five years ago, begins to see the light of day this year and companies interested in submitting their bids may do so via the online platform for state contract bids until 11 February. The execution period for the build amounts to 20 months and work could begin by this summer. The justification report states that "the current facilities, in addition to presenting great logistical difficulty for administrative and educational management, do not meet the appropriate conditions for carrying out the activities."

"This is a very important educational and cultural facility because it also provides a response to the regulated teaching of the Junta de Andalucía in terms of music and dance at elementary level", said San Pedro's deputy mayor, commenting that "this new space will bring together all the classes that are currently scattered in four different locations in San Pedro Alcántara."

The building will be located on a plot of 3,260 square metres located in the southern part of town and will cater for up to 300 students and around 20 teachers. In terms of the built area, the figure rises to 6,423 metres of new public facilities.

As shown in the design by Huete Arquitectos, the façade of the building will depict the MIDI (musical instrument digital interface) representation of a song, which in turn will allow light to enter the interior. Likewise, a three-dimensional representation of ascending notes of sheet music has been chosen.

Main features

The proposed building has been designed taking into account key elements such as the main foyer, the space for artistic expression (multi-purpose hall and central courtyard), the music wing, the dance wing, the upper plaza and the car parks (63 for cars and 15 for bicycles).

A public square has also been created on the roof of the building, forming a fifth façade. This has been provided with a natural access via a staircase located on the curved south façade of the building as it is in contact with the existing roundabout on the San Pedro Alcántara ring road. "We are creating new spaces for coexistence in an area that is growing," added deputy mayor García.

As far as the indoor area is concerned, it will have 20 classrooms, a large auditorium with a capacity for almost 120 people and common areas. "The artistic expressions will not only take place in the auditorium but also in the open air, taking advantage of the good weather we have and the spaces that are being set up for this to happen," said García.