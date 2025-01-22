Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Hotel Los Monteros is entering the last phase of its refurbishment project. Josele
Iconic Marbella hotel gets thumbs up for last phase of its extension and refurbishment
Iconic Marbella hotel gets thumbs up for last phase of its extension and refurbishment

The investment amounts to 7.6 million euros and it will give a new lease of life to the well-known establishment which was one of the first hotels in Spain to be given a five-star luxury rating, when it opened in 1962

María Albarral

Marbella

Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 16:49

The extension and improvement works of the iconic Hotel Los Monteros in Marbella have entered their final phase. The town hall spokesman, Félix Romero, announced on Tuesday 21 January that the Junta de Andalucía has approved the building permit for the last part of this 7.6-million-euro project.

Romero said that what is really important is the dynamic investment that these large hotels in the town have been making over the last year, which makes the destination more attractive.

Other hotels to have had refurbishments recently include the Don Miguel or Andalucía Plaza, El Fuerte, San Cristóbal, Don Carlos and the Meliá Marbella Banús, among others.

History

Hotel Los Monteros opened its doors in 1962 and was one of the first hotels in Spain to be given a five-star luxury hotel rating. Stars of music and cinema as well as personalities from the world of culture and sport have passed through its doors. Among the most important names are Michael Jackson and Julio Iglesias; Nobel Prize for Literature winner, Camilo José Cela; actors Sean Connery, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith; and royalty such as Baron Von Thyssen and Queen Ingrid of Denmark.

Los Monteros was a pioneer in adopting the French custom of using the palette to serve fish and its restaurant El Corzo achieved the first Michelin star for Marbella. Over the years it has also been a meeting point for Marbella's jet set and its banquet rooms and gardens have been the venue for large parties.

surinenglish Iconic Marbella hotel gets thumbs up for last phase of its extension and refurbishment