Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Take That shone on Sunday and Monday at the Starlite fesitval in Marbella. SUR
English and Spanish bury rivalry to enjoy Take That in Marbella
Music

English and Spanish bury rivalry to enjoy Take That in Marbella

The 90s boy band performed a selection of their greatest hits in a gig filled with nostalgia last Sunday at Starlite

María Albarral

Friday, 19 July 2024, 15:48

Opciones para compartir

“We see Spanish and English flags, but we don’t want any fights tonight, OK? We’re all here together and it’s beautiful.” It was with these words that Take That, one of the most iconic bands of the 90s music scene, burst onto the Starlite Festival stage in Marbella on Sunday night. The show coincided with the Euros 2024 final, with the audience divided between England and Spain supporters. The venue’s screens showed the first half of the match, with the crowd, donning T-shirts, flags and facepaint to represent their respective country, eagerly watching on.

At 10pm sharp - with classic British punctuality - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald took to the stage to perform songs from their latest studio album, This Life, alongside some of their greatest hits. As if no time had passed, the boy band took the crowd on a journey through their musical career; and not just through their songs. The members narrated the band’s history and included a number of costume changes.

The connection with the audience was instant. The band’s choreography prompted cheers and sincere applause. The trio performed some of their number one songs, including Pray, Relight my Fire, Everything Changes, Back for Good, Patience, Rule the World and How Deep is Your Love.

And on such an important night for football, cheers could be heard with each goal scored. As if it had all been planned, one of the most memorable moments was during the song This Life.

Perfect moment

Take That invited the crowd to “live life” as they sat on a picnic blanket on stage, with Spanish and English flags, drinking Victoria beer and sweet Malaga wine. This coincided with the end of the match. With Spain now European football champions, the crowd broke into roaring cheers.

“Well played,” said Take That, who completed the gig with incredible energy, demonstrating their ability to dominate a stage and thrill a crowd like nobody else. The band took to the Starlite stage again on Monday night, as part of their ongoing world tour.

The concerts mark a very special occasion for Take That, who are celebrating 35 years of success and more than 45 million albums sold worldwide.

Enjoying the show on Sunday night from the presidential box were Nicole Kimpel, partner of Antonio Banderas, and her sister Barbara and the French singer Frédéric Lerner. Also present was the Argentinian actress Laura Laprida.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Conor McGregor sparks a frenzy in Marbella
  2. 2 Iconic Costa del Sol landmark set to get a revamp
  3. 3 Mijas closes 'dangerous' section of coastal path at El Bombo beach
  4. 4 Good Morning Spain TV show heads to Hard Rock Hotel Marbella for summer season
  5. 5 La Cala de Mijas gets ready for its traditional summer fair
  6. 6 Ambitious plan for massive expansion of Marbella port is back on track
  7. 7 Refurbished Costa del Sol theatre to reopen in 2025
  8. 8 Fuengirola announces opening of Roman archaeological site in Torreblanca: this is when you can visit
  9. 9 Full details of popular Costa del Sol festival announced
  10. 10 Concern in drought-stricken Malaga town over 'temporary' closure of fire station

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad