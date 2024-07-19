English and Spanish bury rivalry to enjoy Take That in Marbella

María Albarral Friday, 19 July 2024, 15:48 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

“We see Spanish and English flags, but we don’t want any fights tonight, OK? We’re all here together and it’s beautiful.” It was with these words that Take That, one of the most iconic bands of the 90s music scene, burst onto the Starlite Festival stage in Marbella on Sunday night. The show coincided with the Euros 2024 final, with the audience divided between England and Spain supporters. The venue’s screens showed the first half of the match, with the crowd, donning T-shirts, flags and facepaint to represent their respective country, eagerly watching on.

At 10pm sharp - with classic British punctuality - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald took to the stage to perform songs from their latest studio album, This Life, alongside some of their greatest hits. As if no time had passed, the boy band took the crowd on a journey through their musical career; and not just through their songs. The members narrated the band’s history and included a number of costume changes.

The connection with the audience was instant. The band’s choreography prompted cheers and sincere applause. The trio performed some of their number one songs, including Pray, Relight my Fire, Everything Changes, Back for Good, Patience, Rule the World and How Deep is Your Love.

And on such an important night for football, cheers could be heard with each goal scored. As if it had all been planned, one of the most memorable moments was during the song This Life.

Perfect moment

Take That invited the crowd to “live life” as they sat on a picnic blanket on stage, with Spanish and English flags, drinking Victoria beer and sweet Malaga wine. This coincided with the end of the match. With Spain now European football champions, the crowd broke into roaring cheers.

“Well played,” said Take That, who completed the gig with incredible energy, demonstrating their ability to dominate a stage and thrill a crowd like nobody else. The band took to the Starlite stage again on Monday night, as part of their ongoing world tour.

The concerts mark a very special occasion for Take That, who are celebrating 35 years of success and more than 45 million albums sold worldwide.

Enjoying the show on Sunday night from the presidential box were Nicole Kimpel, partner of Antonio Banderas, and her sister Barbara and the French singer Frédéric Lerner. Also present was the Argentinian actress Laura Laprida.