Bikers get into gear to accompany Santa on his rounds in Marbella

María Albarral MARBELLA. Friday, 20 December 2024, 15:03

Around a hundred bikes revved up their motorcycles in Marbella to accompany Santa Claus on his rounds on Wednesday evening. The route was designed to spread Christmas cheer to as many people as possible and took in most of the main streets of the town.

The initiative was launched by the councillor for festivals, Yolanda Marín, and president of the Los Mentirosos motorcycle club, Carlos Cecilla. Afterwards Marín thanked the bikers for taking part and "their selfless collaboration and their commitment to making such an event that was especially aimed at the little ones due to the magical atmosphere it creates as it passes by".

The procession of motorcycles also had the support of Local Police officers, Civil Protection volunteers and firefighters "so that it could take place in a fun but safe way".