Does this Costa del Sol establishment serve the best hotel breakfast in Spain?

Almudena Nogués Malaga Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 10:11

The five-star Boho Club resort in Marbella is one of the finalists for the 'Best Hotel Breakfast' at Madrid Fusión 2025. Last year Malaga's Finca Cortesin in Casares won the award thanks to the creations of chef Lutz Bösing. The jury described it as "one of the great temples of breakfast in Spain with tables that stretch out next to a garden of centenary olive trees".

Now, the Costa del Sol is once again among the finalists for this award, organised by Madrid Fusión Alimentos de España and Supra Café with the aim of "recognising the effort that some Spanish hotels make to achieve excellence with the first meal of the day".

For several months, a team has visited "countless Spanish hotels" to select the eight nominated establishments in two categories: boutique hotels and chain hotels. The winners of both categories will be announced on stage at Madrid Fusión on 27, 28 and 29 January 2025.

Boho Club is a five-star luxury resort

Boho Club is a five-star resort located in the Lomas de Río Verde area of Marbella. Under the direction of chef Diego del Río, its breakfasts are offered as a buffet option - at a cost of 35 euros, also available for those who are not staying at the hotel - and include a range of speciality coffees, freshly squeezed juices, smoothies, honey, fruit bowls, yoghurts and granolas, a variety of Iberian meats and cheeses, selected pastries, pancakes and cereals. In addition, the cost includes a choice of haute cuisine specialities such as eggs Benedict or eggs a la royal with smoked salmon.

Boho Club will compete with seven other establishments from all over Spain: Hotel César (Lanzarote), Casa Cacao (Girona), Hotel Cañitas Maite, Casa Ibáñez (Albacete) and Hotel Eunice in Salamanca. In the category of chain hotels, Hotel Ercilla in Bilbao, Hotel Villa Cortés in Arona (Tenerife) and Hotel Urban in Madrid will compete.