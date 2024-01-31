Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Part of the garden at Finca Cortesín, Casares. SUR
The best hotel breakfast in Spain is served at an exclusive resort on the Costa del Sol
Gastronomy

The best hotel breakfast in Spain is served at an exclusive resort on the Costa del Sol

A luxury hotel in Malaga province has won the first edition of this competition, awarded by a panel of experts who travelled the country and whittled the field down to nine finalists

Marina Martínez

Marina Martínez

Casares

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 14:20

"To highlight the effort to offer ingredients of the highest quality, to achieve the best cuisine preparations and to have a dining room that lavishes the necessary attention". That was the aim of the award for Best Hotel Breakfast, organised for the first time by Madrid Fusión Alimentos de España and won by an establishment in Malaga province: Finca Cortesín (Casares).

For several months, the gastronomic conference team visited numerous Spanish hotels until they selected the nine that they felt best suited their brief: Ibiza Gran Hotel (Ibiza), Royal Hideaway Corales Beach (La Caleta-Tenerife), Alma (Barcelona-Catalonia), Molino de Alcuneza (Guadalajara), Hotel Narbasu (Cereceda-Asturias), Hotel Pico Velasco (Angustina-Cantabria), Abadía de Retuerta (Valladolid), and Qú Marriott (Madrid), in addition to the aforementioned Finca Cortesín.

A panel of experts, voting by secret ballot, decided that it is the Malaga restaurant that prepares the best breakfast in a hotel, considering it to be "one of the great temples of morning snacks in Spain, with tables that stretch out next to a garden of centenary olive trees". And that is despite the fact it is not a customary buffet, but is served à la carte, upon request. From juices and eggs to freshly peeled fruit salads, freshly baked pastries or smoked and cured meats.

Behind it is the chef Lutz Bösing who adds touch of refinement of the classical Central European school, while the idyllic setting of this exclusive restaurant does the rest.

