One arrested in connection with theft of 30 bicycles in Marbella
One arrested in connection with theft of 30 bicycles in Marbella

The value of all the items recovered by police, including scooters, exceeds 30,000 euros

Europa Press

Friday, 17 May 2024, 16:28

National Police officers have recovered as many as 33 stolen bicycles and three scooters in Marbella in an operation that has led to the arrest of a person in connection with the thefts.

According to a police statement, some of the items were identified by the owners at the National Police station in Marbella, and a photographic album has now been compiled with images and details of each of the recovered items. The police said the aim is that anyone who has suffered a bicycle or scooter theft in the area will be able recognise their property from the photograph. They pointed out that in order to prove ownership, it is necessary to provide a report of the theft, or a document, such as a purchase invoice.

The police said that those affected can go to the police station from Monday to Friday from 8am until 10pm.

The so-called 'Giro' operation, carried out by officers attached to the theft group of Marbella police station, began after a series of bicycle thefts in the town. During the course of the investigations, the police became aware of the theft of an electric bicycle, valued at 3,000 euros, which was parked, at the time of the theft, in an area close to a shopping centre in Puerto Banús.

The enquiries led the officers to a property in San Pedro Alcántara, where containers used as storage rooms are rented. At this location, the investigators found the electric bicycle that had been stolen in Puerto Banús, as well as 32 other bikes and three electric scooters in one of the containers. The value of all the seized items exceeds 30,000 euros. These include mountain, road and electric bicycles, along with wheels, numerous pedals and other parts.

So far, the owners of five of the recovered items have been identified, and efforts are continuing to locate the owners of the remaining bikes. One person has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the crimes and will now face charges at the court in Marbella.

