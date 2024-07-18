Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The magic and music show was held in the Malaga city bullring. SUR
La Malagueta hosts a charity night full of magic, music and illusion
Community spirit

La Magia de la Vida Fest in Malaga city raised money for the paediatric programmes of the Cudeca foundation and the AVOI association of children's oncology volunteers

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Thursday, 18 July 2024, 20:19

The La Malagueta bullring in Malaga city hosted a night of magic, illusion and music last week, a fun family show that was organised to raise funds for the Cudeca Foundation and AVOI (association of children's oncology volunteers). La Magia de la Vida Fest, which supported the paediatric programmes that both NGOs offer free of charge, was hosted by magicians Juan Garrido and Richard Granda, and featured performances by Pica Pica, Quimirock and Charly y Charlota.

Throughout the year, these two charities hold events independently, although on this occasion they joined forces in this event, which attracted almost 2,000 people.

A spokesperson for the charities said, “This event would not have been possible without the support of the provincial authority, for the cession of the space; Grupo Mundo, for its support in production and communication; and the constant support of the Antonio Rodríguez Foundation and the collaboration of companies such as Mi Colchón, Ambulancias Andalucía, Medical Service Care and 101TV."

Both Avoi and Cudeca thanked the Malaga community for supporting the event.

