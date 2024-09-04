Costa del Sol marinas almost full to capacity as clients from further afield increase

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 4 September 2024, 16:43 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga's marinas are almost full to capacity with the Costa del Sol's average occupancy rate around 85%, latest data shows.

The figure is 5% more than the same time last year, according to data from the association of marinas and tourist ports (Marinas de Andalucía). It consolidates the Costa del Sol, along with the Balearic Islands and Catalonia, among the main summer routes for nautical enthusiasts.

Manuel Raigón, managing director of the association, said: "This confirms the strength and attractiveness of Andalusian marinas and, specifically, those of the Costa del Sol as a top level nautical destination, with quality standards that make them chosen over other destinations on the Andalusian coast."

Ports and yacht clubs associated with Marinas de Andalucía on the Costa del Sol are: IGY Málaga Marina; Benalmádena marina; Fuengirola marina; Puerto Banús; Estepona marina; La Duquesa marina and the yacht clubs of El Candado and Estepona.

Growing support

As for the most common type of customer, Raigón said there is a tendency towards loyalty from national demand, stemming from the post-pandemic period, when in Spain "new customers and sailing enthusiasts emerged". "The growing number of new licences augurs that there will be more people with a love of the sea," he said.

Foreigners visiting Andalusian ports can be grouped according to the level of use of the port, and their attraction in the promotion of the destination. The bulk of Europe is made up of three large issuing markets: England, Germany and France. In addition to these, there are a series of emerging clients, such as those from central Europe: "The Benelux (Belgium, Holland and Luxembourg) is a market which the agents of the segment are currently looking at and from which visitors are already coming."

More boats for hire than for sale One increasing trend in the market is the replacement of boat ownership with renting. "The spirit is the same as in other collaborative consumption markets, in which use is encouraged over ownership. In fact, the charter product is becoming increasingly fashionable in Spain, and it is a resource that is developing in Andalucía," said Manuel Raigón. The range of products and services offered in the nautical tourism sector has evolved and now encompasses a wider range: from the original core, which is the sport or leisure activity of sailing or motor boating, to activities other than pure sailing. The most popular activities are scuba diving, jet ski hire, windsurfing and kitesurfing, paddle surfing, canoeing and kayaking. More marinas on the Costa del Sol are also offering charter trips, such as small leisure trips for observing marine life or for festive or sporting activities.

But the Nordic and eastern European countries are also an emerging market. "The Scandinavian countries and Poland are a second group of expanding demand that is already beginning to arrive, but still in a reduced percentage," Raigón said. The length of stay of transit vessels in Malaga ports is varied, and ranges, depending on the type of client, from three days to two months.

Increased demand also means an increase in staffing levels to provide the necessary assistance in the ports. Marinas de Andalucía's spokesperson said: "During this summer we have reinforced the staff at all our facilities to provide a better service and a positive experience for customers."

The big move now on the part of the nautical sector in Malaga is to offer local leisure products and services on the docks of the marinas themselves, so that these, and the coastal towns they serve, can function as destinations in their own right.