Malaga and the Costa del Sol's hospitality industry smashes all previous employment records

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 12 July 2024, 15:41 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The month of June broke the previous employment record for Malaga province in the hospitality sector. That record was achieved in August 2023. Both facts come from government data collected by the Confederation of Hotel and Catering Businesses of Spain, to which Mahos (one of the associations representing Malaga's hospitality industry) belongs. Bars and restaurants throughout Malaga province, which includes the Costa del Sol, have created 106,820 jobs in June, a rate of growth that allows this employers' association to predict that the hospitality industry will reach a new milestone next month with the expectation of employing 115,000 people.

Mahos highlights the leading role of Malaga province within Andalucía, which accounts for 31.3% of the total number of jobs generated in the region as a whole. The province in second place is quite a distance behind Malaga, that being Seville with 63,776 registered professionals, still an increase on last year's high. Mahos added that "this lead has been achieved in a context of increases in all the provinces of Andalucía, which have added a total of 345,423 workers in June, which means a year-on-year increase of 4.1%."

The president of Mahos, Javier Frutos, points out that these figures "show the good health of a sector that is the foundation of the tourist industry, as it represents approximately 70% of the total employment generated." Furthermore, he stressed that the contribution of the hospitality industry to the wealth of Malaga and Andalucía "is beyond any doubt and deserves a clear vindication of its importance and an unwavering defence on the part of governing bodies and public representatives."

Recovery of profitability

However, he also noted that the recovery of profitability is still a pending issue "because the increase in the prices of raw materials and energy, especially last year, as well as the labour costs derived from the current labour reform, delay the return to pre-pandemic profitability thresholds." Still, the latest official data available on turnover in hospitality raises the year-on-year increase in Andalucía as a whole to 5.9%. Far from the double-digit increases experienced in the Balearic and Canary Islands, 19.2% and 14.9% respectively, and very similar to that of Madrid at 5.8%.