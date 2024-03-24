Aemet activates yellow weather warnings along the whole of the Costa del Sol today

Europa Press Malaga Sunday, 24 March 2024, 05:49 | Updated 07:03h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow alert for coastal phenomena for today - Sunday 24 March - along the entire coast of the Costa del Sol in Malaga province, as well as in Granada, and amber alerts for Almeria and Cadiz provinces.

In Malaga, the yellow warning will be activated along the entire coastline between 10am and 8pm this Sunday, where winds from the east are expected to reach 50 to 60 kilometres per hour (force 7) and with waves of up to three metres. Similarly, the yellow alert for strong winds will remain in place in the Serranía de Ronda from Saturday evening until 6pm today. Winds from the east are expected in this area, with maximum gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour. In the Antequera area a yellow risk alert has been issued for thunderstorms between 5pm and midnight.

Cadiz, Almeria and Granada provinces

According to the Aemet website, the amber warning for sea swell will be in place on the coast of Cadiz and in the Strait of Gibraltar from midnight on Saturday until 8am this Sunday. Easterly winds are expected to reach between 62 and 74 kilometres per hour (force 8) to the west of Tarifa offshore. Both warnings will be downgraded to yellow from 8am until 2pm, where easterly winds of 50 to 61 kilometres per hour (force 7) will blow in coastal waters off the coast of Cadiz west of Tarifa.

Aemet

Likewise, the yellow risk for winds will affect both areas and inland areas of Cadiz between 11am and 6pm, where easterly winds are expected to reach up to 70 kilometres per hour. In addition, in Grazalema this warning will also be activated from the end of the Saturday until 6pm on Sunday, where easterly winds are expected to reach 70 kilometres per hour. There are also yellow warnings in place for thunderstorms in the Grazalema and coastal areas of Cadiz province between 3pm and 9pm.

In the province of Almeria, the yellow risk warning has been activated for coastal phenomena in the Levante of Almeria and Poniente and Almeria city until midnight this Sunday, winds are expected from the east and northeast of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour (force 7) and waves of three metres in height.

In Granada, Aemet will activate the yellow warning for coastal phenomena from 6am until midnight on the coast of the province, where easterly winds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour (force 7) and waves of three metres in height are expected.