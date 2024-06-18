These were the best-performing sectors as Malaga sets new record for exports at start of the year

Eugenio Cabezas Malaga Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 15:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga province has set a new record for exports at the start of this year, new data shows.

Exports during January and February resulted in 532 million euros in foreign sales, a growth of 0.3% compared to the same period last year, according to Andalucía Trade figures. It is an all-time record for exports in the first two months of this year for the province.

Malaga has a balanced and positive trade balance of 8.9 million, with a coverage rate of 102%, the data shows. Its exports account for 7.6% of the region's total, coming in at sixth among the other Andalusian provinces.

Seven of the top ten exported sectors grew. Of particular note was the growth in sales of animal fats and oils, with 107 million, which account for just over 20% of total exports - this is a 56% increase. Of these, almost all sales correspond to olive oil, with a value of 103 million, a 70% compared to January and February in 2023.

Fruit was the second-most exported good, with almost 80 million (15% of the total) and an increase of 10.1%; followed by meat and edible offal, with 46 million (8.6% of the total) and an increase of 21.7%; clothing and clothing accessories, except knitwear, with 29 million euros in sales (5.5% of the total), down 13.5%; and optical, photographic and cinematographic equipment, with 26.1 million euros (almost 5% of the total) and an increase of 27.5%.

Six of the top ten markets have grown and exports have reached four continents. France is the leading export destination, with 87 million euros in sales, thanks to a 10.3% increase. It is followed by sales to Italy, with 60 million, Portugal, also with 60 million and the United States with 54 million in sales. In fifth place is Germany with 39 million euros in sales.

The balance of 2023 places Malaga at a new all-time record for exports with sales of 3.2 billion euros, and it becomes the province with the highest growth in Andalucía, thanks to an increase of 11.8% compared to 2022. Its exports account for 8.4% of the region's total.

The Junta de Andalucía's regional government delegate for Malaga pointed out these figures during a visit, together with the mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, to Lord Drake Kustoms - custom motorcycle workshop, which is owned by Francisco Ali Manen. "He has become a reference in this sector, where he began by leaving everything and going to America in search of his dream. A born entrepreneur and now a great businessman who carries the name of Malaga and Andalucía all over the world. And with his work and activity he contributes his grain of sand to the province's export figures, where the leading sector tends to be the agri-food sector," said the Junta's delegate.