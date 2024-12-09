Malaga breaks export record with over 2.5 billion euros of sales during first nine months of year

Malaga's export drive has taken the province to an all-time high, with sales abroad exceeding 2.5 billion euros between January and September this year, representing a growth of 1.2% over the first nine months of 2023. Malaga's export invoice also shows an important diversification of destinations for the province's exports. It is now reaching up to four continents within its top ten countries. Olive oil from Malaga has the starring role as it continues to triumph in international markets with a growth of 60% and a record-breaking turnover of 579 million euros.

Malaga became the third province in Andalucía for most olive oil sales, accounting for 15.5% of the regional total and also third in Spain with 10.7%. The category for exports of essential oils and perfumery or cosmetic preparations also broke its own record with a 47% increase and a sales volume of 100 million euros, which represents 4% of the Andalusian total.

Another record too for the category of optical, measuring, photographic and cinematographic instruments and apparatus: 116 million in overseas exports and an increase of 4.2%. The category comprising of metalliferous minerals, slag and ashes accumulated a turnover of 75 million euros with an increase of 51%, the second highest export growth for these products, putting them among the ten most exported products from the province.

Sales of fruit and foodstuffs reached 327 million euros, an increase of 13.1%, while meat products achieved 182 million in sales abroad, an increase of 5.1%. The main destination market for Malaga products is France, which remains the leader with 381 million despite its 3% drop. That is followed by sales to Italy at 307 million and an increase of 16.5%, Portugal (269 million and a rise of 7.9%), the USA (252 million and an increase of 41%) and Germany with 155 million and an increase of 10.1%.

With these export figures the province has a practically equal trade balance of imports and exports of minus 6.5 million. Its exports account for 8.3% of Andalucía's total and it is in fifth place in the provincial ranking. Andalucía TRADE, the Junta's trade-promoting public agency, supported 468 Malaga companies in their export drives, which is equivalent to almost half of the province's companies that regularly exported last year.