Malaga's provincial authority increases investment by 19.5% with priority given to water and roads

Antonio M. Romero Malaga Monday, 18 November 2024, 15:19

Malaga's Diputación provincial authority will increase its spending by 19.5% in 2025 with the items earmarked for investments to reach 71.5 million euros. Priority will be given to initiatives which improve water management and roads, according to the draft budget presented last week by the president, Francisco Salado.

He said the budget would be approved at a special council meeting this Monday (18 November) so that it can enter into force in early January. The 2025 consolidated budget of the provincial public sector amounts to 459.68 million euros, a 4.17% increase compared to this year.

This amount includes the accounts of the Diputación (335.46 million) and the rest going to its dependent bodies. Among the different bodies, Salado pointed out a 16% increase in the provincial firefighters' consortium, with fire station improvements, the acquisition of fire-fighting equipment and in the consolidation of its workforce (reaching 446 personnel in 2025). The funding will aim to improve security in the province, a matter of great importance as has been demonstrated in the response to severe weather events such as the 'Dana' storm. Salado also pointed out a 14% increase in Turismo Costa del Sol and planning to reach 17.5 million to further strengthen the promotion of tourism, "the main industry" of Malaga province.

Investments, both direct from the provincial authority and through transfers for works and projects carried out by local councils or entities dependent on the provincial institution, account for 21.5% of the provincial council's budget. "We wanted to be coherent: if we are asking for investment from other institutions to meet the strong growth that Malaga is experiencing, we also have to invest in transport, water and public services," Salado said.

"We are coherent with the requests we make to the other institutions to attend to the growth of the province and that is why we are increasing investment," said Salado.

Funds for the improvement of water management total 16.7 million, of which the majority - 9.5 million - will go to works to improve water supply, catchments, boreholes, meters and repairs to leaks; 2.3 million will go to sewerage and purification works, to which will be added 4.2 million from the provincial water consortium and 746,000 euros has been earmarked for a project to reuse waste water for irrigation, involving the local councils of Malaga and Torremolinos.

In the area of water over the course of 2025, some 15.5 million will be added to the Malaga aqua rural programme to improve the control of water consumption in 71 municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants, a project that will be co-financed with European funds.

The investment in the improvement of the provincial road network, which is the responsibility of the Diputación will be allocated a total of 15.5 million, of which 6.7 million will go to the fourth asphalting plan and which will be carried out on 18 roads.

Projects

Other main investments listed in the accounts are the construction of a biomass treatment centre in Yunquera (1.98 million); the construction of a day centre for the elderly in Antequera with the order of San Juan de Dios (1.5 million); the extension of the Senda Litoral along the coast (one million); and the upgrade of the fire station in Coín as well as the new autism centre in Antequera (500,000 euros each).

The budgets include 2.8 million for cultural promotion; 2.7 million for the fight against climate change; 2.3 million for the promotion of sport and maintenance of facilities; 1.7 million for electronic administration and cybersecurity with the aim of combating computer attacks; and 1.5 million for work on the new roof of Malaga Cathedral.

Cash injection to municipalities

In terms of money to the province's local councils, the provincial council will inject 59.5 million euros into the agricultural development plan and other programmes. This amount will be increased over the course of 2025 through municipal economic assistance plans, which will incorporate the remainders of this year's budget.

Salado pointed out the "notable" increase in social actions and subsidies aimed at families, vulnerable groups and non-profit organisations, which have grown by 11% to 88 million euros, representing one out of every four euros in the accounts.

The largest amount in social actions is the 47.5 million earmarked for the home help service. There will also be 6.6 million for direct aid to families, social entities and town councils; 1.8 million for programmes for the elderly; 1.2 million for care in specialised care centres; and just over one million will go to activities related to social innovation and depopulation. The Malaga 'No caduca' project, a project aimed at making use of food surpluses, will receive three million.

In terms of support for the productive sectors, in addition to the funds for tourism, there will be 5.9 million for the agri-food sector and the business fabric; 2.1 million in aid to companies for the promotion of youth employment; and 1.4 million to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship, especially in the smaller municipalities of the province.