Malaga province farmers begin a new week of protests by blocking main road near Ronda

SUR Malaga Monday, 12 February 2024, 10:15

Farmers in Malaga province have begun a new week of protests against the EU's sustainability policies and in demand for support in the face of the effects of the drought and the rise in production by blocking one lane of the A-374 road near Ronda at 7.30am this Monday morning (12 February).

According to Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) on its website the blockage affects the one lane at kilometre 18 of the road that passes through the Andalusian provinces of Cadiz and Malaga, which left only one lane open to alternating streams of traffic.

#InfoDeServicio ¡ATENCIÓN! ⚠️Condicionada la circulación de la A-374 en el km 18 a la altura de #Ronda #Málaga por manifestación

📣Carril derecho sentido Ronda cerrado, habilitado el carril izquierdo para dar paso alternativo #Precaución pic.twitter.com/07LlUHg7TV — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) February 12, 2024

Yesterday (Sunday 11 February), action by the hauliers in Malaga province began to take shape in a random fashion. After ten o'clock at night, fifty vehicles (some of them top of the range) were parked up on the Trévenez industrial estate, near the Centro de Transportes de Mercancías (CTM) freight depot, at the junction of the hyper-roundabout, the Guadalhorce dual carriageway and the A-7054. After eleven o'clock, the order was given to move to Mercamálaga in the Malaga municipality of Campanillas, the largest wholesale market in eastern Andalucía , where they set a bonfire at the access using a large tractor wheel and firewood. The two lanes of access from the entrance roundabout were cut off.

Over the weekend, farmers' demonstrations were repeated across Andalucía, which led to roadblocks on Sunday on a section of the A-4 motorway near Carmona and on the AP-4 at Las Cabezas de San Juan, both in the province of Seville, the regular protest points by demonstrators over the last few days.