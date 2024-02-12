Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Sixth day of tractor protests on Spanish roads to demand improvements in the sector. Europa Press
Malaga province farmers begin a new week of protests by blocking main road near Ronda
Farmers' protests

Malaga province farmers begin a new week of protests by blocking main road near Ronda

It affects the right lane at kilometre 18 of the A-374, leaving only one lane with alternating traffic open to traffic.

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 12 February 2024, 10:15

Compartir

Farmers in Malaga province have begun a new week of protests against the EU's sustainability policies and in demand for support in the face of the effects of the drought and the rise in production by blocking one lane of the A-374 road near Ronda at 7.30am this Monday morning (12 February).

According to Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) on its website the blockage affects the one lane at kilometre 18 of the road that passes through the Andalusian provinces of Cadiz and Malaga, which left only one lane open to alternating streams of traffic.

Yesterday (Sunday 11 February), action by the hauliers in Malaga province began to take shape in a random fashion. After ten o'clock at night, fifty vehicles (some of them top of the range) were parked up on the Trévenez industrial estate, near the Centro de Transportes de Mercancías (CTM) freight depot, at the junction of the hyper-roundabout, the Guadalhorce dual carriageway and the A-7054. After eleven o'clock, the order was given to move to Mercamálaga in the Malaga municipality of Campanillas, the largest wholesale market in eastern Andalucía , where they set a bonfire at the access using a large tractor wheel and firewood. The two lanes of access from the entrance roundabout were cut off.

Over the weekend, farmers' demonstrations were repeated across Andalucía, which led to roadblocks on Sunday on a section of the A-4 motorway near Carmona and on the AP-4 at Las Cabezas de San Juan, both in the province of Seville, the regular protest points by demonstrators over the last few days.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The castle in the south of Spain where Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Queen Victoria's son once stayed
  2. 2 Benalmádena prepares new byelaw with financial penalties that will punish the 'misuse' of water
  3. 3 Most homes in Spain were bought with cash in 2023
  4. 4 Work starts on new footbridges over A-7 that will give safer access to Fuengirola town centre
  5. 5 Malaga CF trip up on visit to relegation-battling Melilla
  6. 6 SUR competition returns to find the best photograph of Malaga
  7. 7 Bad run continues for out-of-form Antequera
  8. 8 Cardiac arrhythmias: a curable epidemic
  9. 9 Castell de Ferro: A lonely castle until it was safe to settle
  10. 10 Closeness in the health insurance in Spain

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad