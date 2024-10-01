A first for the Costa del Sol and Spain as two black-throated hornbills hatch

Raquel Merino Malaga Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 15:46 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

They were born in the last week of June, but only now has the mother decided to venture outside, breaking open the nest cavity with her beak with a little extra help from the chicks. So the good news has been confirmed. For the first time in Spain two black-throated hornbills have been born on the Costa del Sol, specifically at Bioparc Fuengirola. These are also the only births of this species in Europe to date this year.

The black-throated hornbill is one of the most characteristic birds of the tropical forests of southeast Asia. It is charismatic and colourful but, unfortunately, it is threatened by poaching and habitat destruction. The clearing of large areas of rainforest has reduced the forests on which these birds depend for breeding, food and shelter, as reported by staff at Bioparc. The most recent studies carried out by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) classify this species as 'vulnerable', so it meets one of the five criteria that would put it on the IUCN Red List of endangered species. Its population is decreasing and, if this continues, it could be reduced by up to 50% in 50 years.

The female with her chicks inside the 'false tree trunk' nest. SUR

For this reason, Bioparc Fuengirola was especially lucky. It has been a long process. Female hornbills are very selective and the male must flirt with her, play and present her with small 'gifts' in the form of food for her to accept him. Only if she accepts him can mating take place.

In the event that a clutch of eggs is laid, the life of the female and the chicks becomes the responsibility of the male, who has to feed and protect them. During laying, incubation, hatching of the eggs and growth of the chicks, the female takes refuge in a tree cavity, in a space sealed by both parents to protect the nest from possible predators, with a narrow slot for the male to pass food through.

As the Bioparc team pointed out, "a process that for its conservation is a challenge to replicate and, most importantly, to bring it to a successful conclusion. And that is what the park's veterinary and zoology teams have more than achieved."

But the work does not end when the female breaks open the seal to the nest site and leaves with her chicks. The keepers at the Fuengirola animal and conservation park must now be on the lookout for possible signs of aggression between them, which are frequent in this species, especially among adolescent chicks. For this reason surveillance of the family has been ramped up, previously done via a video surveillance camera installed on top of the nest, and now pointing directly into the cage, the same view that the public visiting the park will have.