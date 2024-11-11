Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spotlight on Malaga as it prepares to host Andalucía Trade Global 2024
Business

Spotlight on Malaga as it prepares to host Andalucía Trade Global 2024

Hundreds of business professionals from 75 countries will descend on the city for the major international event this week ·

José Luis Piedra

Malaga

Monday, 11 November 2024, 17:05

Hundreds of business professionals from 75 countries will descend on Malaga when the city hosts this year's Andalucía Trade Global 2024 on 13 and 14 November.

The annual event will bring together the Andalusian foreign sector with representatives from 75 countries, at least a dozen more than in the last event, also held in Malaga city in 2022, at the Fycma trade fair and congress centre.

This is the largest meeting on international trade held in the region, giving Andalusian companies the opportunity, in just two days, to learn about the business opportunities that exist abroad. More than a thousand meetings are expected to be held between business professionals and representatives of the Andalucía Trade international network.

The event will also feature a keynote speech by Antonio Vázquez, president of the cooperation council of the Loyola University of Andalucía and former president of the multinational International Airlines Group (IAG/ Iberia).

The annual event is organised by the regional ministry of economy, finance and budgets, through Andalucía Trade, with the collaboration of the Andalusian confederation of employers (CEA), the Andalusian council of chambers of commerce and ICEX-Spain Export and Investment. The first day of the event will be entirely focused on meetings between companies and representatives of the 75 countries, while the second day will involve conferences.

