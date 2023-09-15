Malaga firefighters help in rescue efforts after devastating floods in Libya

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

A contingent of firefighters from the Diputación de Málaga provincial brigade (CPB) is helping with search and rescue efforts in the area devastated by floods following the torrential rain in Libya that led to the collapse of two dams in Derna.

Floodwater roared down the Wadi Derna river and through the city centre, sweeping away entire neighbourhoods, and it is estimated that more than 11,000 people have died in the catastrophe.

Malaga city council has also offered to provide logistical support to the NGDO Firefighters Without Borders organisation.

The latest deployment comes as Malaga's provincial fire brigade also sent a contingent of professionals to help in the search rescue operation in Morocco after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck north of Marrakesh on Friday 8 September. Five firefighters travelled to Morocco on Sunday.