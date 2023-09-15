Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The scene after the flooding in Libya.
The scene after the flooding in Libya. Video: Europa Press
Malaga firefighters help in rescue efforts after devastating floods in Libya

Professionals from the provincial fire brigade are also taking part in the search and rescue operation following the deadly earthquake in Morocco

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 15 September 2023, 09:50

A contingent of firefighters from the Diputación de Málaga provincial brigade (CPB) is helping with search and rescue efforts in the area devastated by floods following the torrential rain in Libya that led to the collapse of two dams in Derna.

Floodwater roared down the Wadi Derna river and through the city centre, sweeping away entire neighbourhoods, and it is estimated that more than 11,000 people have died in the catastrophe.

Malaga city council has also offered to provide logistical support to the NGDO Firefighters Without Borders organisation.

The latest deployment comes as Malaga's provincial fire brigade also sent a contingent of professionals to help in the search rescue operation in Morocco after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck north of Marrakesh on Friday 8 September. Five firefighters travelled to Morocco on Sunday.

