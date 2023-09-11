Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

More firefighters and search dogs head from south of Spain to Morocco to help locate and rescue earthquake survivors

Teams that specialise in finding and rescuing people trapped beneath rubble in disaster zones left the Port of Algeciras in Andalucía at the weekend

David Lerma / Agencies

Monday, 11 September 2023, 15:19

About 30 firefighters from Spain's Andalucía region will form part of the international effort sent to Morocco to help rescue possible survivors after an earthquake struck the North African country on Saturday 9 September.

Three members of the provincial fire and rescue brigade in Huelva will offer their help through the organisations Bomberos Unidos Sin Fronteras (BUSF) and Bomberos para el Mundo (Firefighters for the World). Firefighters Eugenio Mantero and Domingo Feria will form part of the Firefighters for the World contingent which will be made up of 12 people and four dogs. Consortium corporal Adolfo Balongo is taking part in the BUSF contingent, made up of about 15 firefighters and three rescue dogs.

The specialised location and rescue group (GLR) belonging to the Cadiz provincial brigade, led by Moisés Delgado Guerrero, is made up of seven people and four dogs trained to rescue people underground or beneath rubble. "The first hours are fundamental for finding people alive, which is why our procedures are very refined with a contingent already prepared to come to the rescue," Delgado said.

A contingent of professionals from the Malaga provincial brigade is also poised to help in the affected area. The first group is made up of five professionals with extensive experience. There will also be four other rescue teams from Andalucía, led by Seville firefighter Jaime Parejo.

Antonio Medina, a Marbella firefighter, and his dog Rusty, will also help in the mission in Morocco. They are specialised in locating and rescuing people, and volunteered on behalf of the NGO Firefighters for the World to travel to Marrakech and work in the area affected by the earthquake.

