Malaga closed last year with 37 deaths on the province's roads

Friday, 17 January 2025

Traffic accidents in 2024 left a total of 37 lives lost on the roads in the province of Malaga. According to data from Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT), distracted driving was the reason behind most of these fatal accidents, in 47 per cent of cases. Although the number of fatalities fell slightly compared to 2023, when there were 39 deaths, the number of motorbike victims has doubled from five to ten.

There were 32 accidents - with 48 vehicles involved - which ended in tragedy, although the number of fatalities is higher, as some of them left several victims dead. One of them happened in early August on the A-356 road near Casabermeja, when a couple on their way to a wedding lost their lives along with two 18-year-olds, one of whom was the driver of the other vehicle.

According to the statistics, more men are killed in road traffic accidents than women. Of the total number of fatalities, 26 were men and 11 were women. According to Spain's interior ministry most of the victims (23) were drivers, while eight were passengers. Of these, ten were not wearing safety equipment at the time of the accident. In addition, six pedestrians were killed as a result of being run over.

Some 27 percent of these accidents consisted of the vehicle colliding with an obstacle on the road or other moving vehicles. On the other hand, 10.8 per cent were caused by leaving the road and 2.7 per cent were caused by falling. Hit-and-runs accounted for 16.2 percent of the cases.

The DGT pointed out that 46.9 per cent of these accidents were caused by distracted driving. The second and third causes were tiredness, and pedestrians crossing the road (both with 15.6 per cent), followed by inappropriate speed. Accidents caused by alcohol consumption accounted for 9.4 per cent.

The number of motorcyclists killed doubled from five in 2023 to ten in 2024. In fact, motorbikes were the vehicle with the highest number of driver fatalities, surpassing passenger cars (seven). It should be noted that this figure does not include other deaths of passengers or pedestrians.

The majority of fatalities and injuries occurred between 7am and 2pm, with 17 fatalities and four injuries. A further ten victims lost their lives in accidents in the early hours of the morning. There were also six accidents that ended in tragedy between 8pm and midnight as well as another four between 2 and 8pm.

The statistics also show that 15 of the fatal accidents happened on motorways while another 16 occured on other roads. In addition, there was another fatal accident on a toll motorway.