Young man stabbed to death near Malaga city nightclub

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 3 June 2024, 13:29

A 23-year-old man died on Saturday night on the Costa del Sol after being stabbed to death with what police believe could have been either a knife or a broken bottle.

The incident happened minutes before midnight in Calle Veracruz, near the París 15 nightclub in Malaga city, where a concert was being held. Police found a knife on Sunday 2 June, which is now being analysed to establish if it is the murder weapon.

The sharp object had the hilt covered with black tape and was found in the same street where the incident occurred under a hedge in a car parking bay. SUR can confirm the knife was discovered by Malaga city council cleaning services who were working in the San Luis industrial estate.

Barely two hours after the first attack, a second stabbing took place at 1.20am on Sunday 2 June in the El Palo neighbourhood. A member of the public alerted emergency services who found the man in the Plaza Padre Ciganda.

According to sources, the victim - a 40-year-old foreign man who was drunk - had a stab wound to the abdomen. He was rushed to a hospital in Malaga city.

Police and cleaning services after discovering the knife in the area where the assault took place. Migue Fernández

It was the second violent death last week in Malaga city after the shooting in which a 37-year-old man died. The incident happened about 2am on Thursday 30 May near Calle Virgen del Pilar. Police officers and the 061 emergency medical services were on the scene, who worked to stabilise the injured man before transferring him to the Regional Hospital. He was admitted in an extremely serious condition but later died.