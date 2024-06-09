Young man drowns on popular Costa del Sol beach

Juan Cano Malaga Sunday, 9 June 2024, 10:20 Compartir Copiar enlace

A young man drowned on Saturday 8 June on the Peñón del Cuervo beach in Malaga city on Spain's Costa del Sol.

The incident happened late in the afternoon, when several people called the emergency services to alert them that a bather was having trouble getting out of the water due to the waves.

The young man, who was of Honduran origin and in his 30s, was swimming with his friends when he was swept by the current towards the rocky area of the Peñón del Cuervo landmark.

The sea was very rough. It seems that the waves pushed him against the rocks, so it is not ruled out that he could have hit one of them.

According to eyewitnesses, it was his friends who pulled him from the sea and returned him to the shore, where Local Police and health workers tried to resuscitate him. They performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for almost an hour, but all their efforts were in vain.