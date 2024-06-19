Young man dies after two motorbikes collide in Malaga

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 08:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

There has been a new tragedy on the roads of Malaga city. A collision between two motorbikes on Tuesday resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man. The other driver, aged 48, was also injured in the accident in the Puerto de la Torre area.

It happened at around 1.45pm hours on Avenida Pintor Rodrigo Vivar, near the speed control radar. The 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre received several calls alerting them that two motorcyclists had been injured, one of them in a very serious condition.

Immediately, the operators mobilised the 061 emergency health services and the Local Police. On arrival, they were only able to confirm the death of one of the victims, a 30-year-old man. The other motorcyclist, aged 48, was transferred to the Hospital Clínico in the city.

According to data from Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic, since the beginning of the year there have been 13 fatal accidents on interurban roads in Malaga province, in which 14 people have lost their lives, almost twice as many as in the same period in 2023.