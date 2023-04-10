Woman arrested after threat to shoot planes down at Malaga Airport The 46-year-old was traced and detained by National Police officers after she warned the airport operator, Aena, to halt all air traffic at the Costa del Sol airfield

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

National Police officers have arrested a 46-year-old woman in Malaga for allegedly being responsible for a public disorder offence. The detained person had contacted the airport operator Aena’s security department by telephone, stating that she intended to shoot down planes if air traffic at the Costa del Sol airport did not cease.

Aena alerted the police after the woman claimed to have weapons and enough ammunition to reach the planes, and if air traffic in the area did not stop she would begin to shoot them down.

Bearing in mind the call was made during a busy period at the airport, at 11am on 3 April, and the fact a Level 4 anti-terrorist alert was in place, police quickly swung into action to trace the person who made the call. As a result it was possible to neutralise the threat and identify and arrest the alleged perpetrator without the need to evacuate the airport on a date with a large influx of air traffic and passengers. The woman was charged with a crime of public disorder, according to the force in a statement,