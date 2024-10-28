Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Police hunt thieves who choked and robbed a foreign tourist in Malaga city centre
Crime

Police hunt thieves who choked and robbed a foreign tourist in Malaga city centre

The attackers, two young men in their 30s, pinned the victim down by pressing on his neck and snatched an iPhone, Apple watch and a wallet

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 28 October 2024, 15:36

Opciones para compartir

Police are hunting for two thieves who allegedly choked and robbed a tourist in the centre of Malaga city last weekend. They used the "mataleón" technique, which consists of surprising victims from behind by passing their arm around their neck causing them to lose consciousness. The manoeuvre, if prolonged for too long, can cause irreversible brain damage and even death.

The victim, a foreign tourist, was walking in the area of the Thyssen Museum when he was approached by two people, who then assaulted him from behind.

The man told Local Police officers that one of them held him by the neck while the second snatched all of his valuables. They stole an iPhone 15, an Apple watch and his wallet.

The victim said the two thieves then fled in the direction of La Goleta and described them as two Moroccan men in their 30s, approximately 1.75 metres tall, dressed in grey T-shirts.

Investigators are now trying to locate and arrest the perpetrators, who, according to sources, at least in terms of physical description and clothing, match the description given by others in other robberies committed in the centre of Malaga city in recent weeks.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The kings of hospitality with the Midas touch on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Spanish border town with Gibraltar demands special measures in case of 'no deal'
  3. 3 Museum boat arrives in Malaga with an immersive onboard experience
  4. 4 Marbella to host record-breaking Ironman event this Sunday
  5. 5 A young English musician makes the journey from the sierra to the stage
  6. 6 Hans Christian Andersen: A 'happy' Dane in Malaga
  7. 7 Derailment that caused rail chaos in Madrid could have prevented a worse outcome
  8. 8 The best insurance for expats in Spain comes from Generali
  9. 9

    Stranger things have happened...
  10. 10 Early David Larrubia strike seals much-needed win for Malaga CF

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad