Police hunt thieves who choked and robbed a foreign tourist in Malaga city centre

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 28 October 2024, 15:36 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Police are hunting for two thieves who allegedly choked and robbed a tourist in the centre of Malaga city last weekend. They used the "mataleón" technique, which consists of surprising victims from behind by passing their arm around their neck causing them to lose consciousness. The manoeuvre, if prolonged for too long, can cause irreversible brain damage and even death.

The victim, a foreign tourist, was walking in the area of the Thyssen Museum when he was approached by two people, who then assaulted him from behind.

The man told Local Police officers that one of them held him by the neck while the second snatched all of his valuables. They stole an iPhone 15, an Apple watch and his wallet.

The victim said the two thieves then fled in the direction of La Goleta and described them as two Moroccan men in their 30s, approximately 1.75 metres tall, dressed in grey T-shirts.

Investigators are now trying to locate and arrest the perpetrators, who, according to sources, at least in terms of physical description and clothing, match the description given by others in other robberies committed in the centre of Malaga city in recent weeks.